Man injured by machinery at Barrhaven workplace


Ottawa paramedics say a man has suffered serious injuries after a workplace incident in Barrhaven.

The worker was injured by machinery at around 9:45 a.m. Monday at an unspecified location on Borrisokane Road.

The man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other details were provided.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Labour for comment.

