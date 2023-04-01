Man injured during arrest with Taser: Prince Albert Police
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A 40-year-old man is in hospital after being tasered by members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
The incident happened at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 13th Street West, according to a PAPS news release.
Police were conducted a traffic stop connected to a stolen vehicle investigation, the release said. They deployed a conducted energy weapon as they arrested the 40-year-old man.
“The man later went into medical distress and was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance where he remains in serious condition,” PAPS said.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was notified and is investigating, the release said.
PAPS said they are cooperating with the investigation.
