Man injured following Egerton Street altercation, police continue to investigate

A heavily-armed police presence swarmed Egerton Street in London Wednesday afternoon.

Two homes and three driveways were taped off in the east London neighbourhood after emergency responders were called to Egerton Street around 4:30 p.m.

The road was closed to traffic between Hamilton Road and Dame Street.

An adult male was transported to hospital where he is listed in critical, but non-life threatening condition.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, but it is believed that his injuries were sustained in an altercation with another male who may be known to him.

Officers remained on scene throughout the evening, with a police forensics unit also on scene.

One witness tells CTV News that one person was taken from a home covered in blood from head to toe with visible injuries. The same witness also said police entered a different home in tactical gear.

Police haven't reported any arrests or identified any suspects.

The London Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

— With files from CTV London's Sean Irvine