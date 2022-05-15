Man injured following kitchen fire in northeast Calgary
Fire officials say a man was severely burned in an incident that occurred in the kitchen of a northeast Calgary home on Sunday afternoon.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Falsby Road N.E. and found several occupants of the home outside.
They told firefighters there had been a fire in the kitchen and that one person had been burned and was still inside the home.
"On entry, crews located the injured occupant and brought the mid-30s male to safety," CFD said in a release.
"Crews were able to ensure that the fire was extinguished and conducted a search of the remainder of the dwelling."
Fire officials say the man suffered burns to his hands, arms and legs that were likely caused when he had attempted to remove a burning pot of cooking oil from the stove.
A second person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but no one else was injured in the incident.
Damage was limited to the kitchen and stove area, with minor smoke damage in the rest of the home.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.