Man injured in shooting, vehicle theft in Leduc

Leduc RCMP say a firearm was used in a confrontation in Leduc’s Willow Park Estates, with one man sustaining life-threatening injuries Thursday evening.

Police say a male was walking in the area when a confrontation with two men in a vehicle took place.

One of the men in the vehicle was hurt.

The male who had been walking then stole the vehicle and fled according to police.

Police say the victim was taken by EMS to an Edmonton hospital, but no one else was injured.

Several hours later, Edmonton Police Services found the vehicle and police say the suspect was arrested and taken into RCMP custody where he remains.

Police were expected to give an update on charges after a judicial hearing was held.