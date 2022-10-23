Man injured in ATV rollover in Ottawa's east end

A 25-year-old man was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital after his ATV flipped in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to an area on Russell Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an ATV rollover.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service and their colleagues from Prescott-Russell responded to the call.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says the victim had "moderate to severe" injuries in the abdomen/rib cage area. The victim was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital in stable condition.

At 14:40, @OttFire responded for an individual who flipped their 4 wheeler on Russell Rd. Firefighters assisted our partners from the Russell/Prescott Paramedic Service. A landing site was secured & the patient was packaged & air lifted by @Ornge. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/zMJh7SCpNW