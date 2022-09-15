Man injured in Blackfoot Trail rollover

One man was injured in a crash on Blackfoot Trail on Thursday that temporarily closed the westbound lanes of the road.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at 17A Street S.E. and caused one of the vehicles involved to roll, coming to rest on its roof.

Calgary EMS say paramedics took one man to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The closure of the westbound lanes caused significant backups in the area.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident on WB Blackfoot Tr at 17a St SE, WB Blackfoot Tr closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/MNVOenFz13