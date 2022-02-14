Man injured in 'confrontation' with police in southwest Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest in Edmonton on Thursday.

At around 11:45 p.m., two patrol officers responded to a report of a man refusing to leave a home in the area of Keene Crescent and Keswick Drive, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Once on scene, officers took the 26-year-old into custody on outstanding warrants.

However, prior to putting the man into the police vehicle, EPS said a “confrontation occurred” when officers tried to conduct a search.

While attempting to gain control of the man, police said all three fell to the ground. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to hospital for assessment.

He was charged with:

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Resisting a peace officer

Neither of the officers were injured in the altercation, police said.

As a result of the injury, ASIRT is now leading the investigation.