Man injured in Dartmouth altercation, police searching for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured in an altercation in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured man near the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police found a man who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a man got into an altercation with the victim and then assaulted him, causing his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).