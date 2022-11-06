Man injured in downtown Friday evening assault

A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a reported shooting near the DoubleTree Hilton hotel on Jasper Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to the area of 96 Street and Jasper Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found a man with significant injuries.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he remained on Sunday.

Blood was seen on the pavement at the scene, and an officer told CTV News Edmonton that the incident was an aggravated assault.

No further information was available as police continue to investigate.