Man injured in Kitchener, Ont. house explosion dies

One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.

On Tuesday, police said a 35-year-old Kitchener man was pronounced dead – over three weeks after the house exploded.

On Jan. 19, around 11:40 p.m., the house in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard exploded, blowing out the home’s windows and doors and scattering debris across the yard.

At the time, two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and later released, while a man and woman were transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Following the explosion, multiple neighbours confirmed to CTV News that Steve Netterman and his partner Vicki lived in the unit, along with two daughters – one around 11 years old, the other, an infant, less than one-year-old.

Police did not identify the person who died.

The day after the explosion, police said evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” was seized from the house following a search warrant.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the woman.