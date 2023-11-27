Man injured in North York shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday night in North York.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street.

Toronto police said officers at the scene found an adult man with serious injuries, and paramedics took him to a local trauma centre.

Tey later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspects are still outstanding, police said.

Niagara Regional Police Service's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Jane Street is currently off limits at Frith and Eddystone avenues as police investigate.

Police are urging people to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.