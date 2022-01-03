Man injured in North York shooting dies in hospital

A man who was injured in a shooting in North York on Sunday has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 at approximately 5:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that the man had died in hospital.

He has been identified by police as Ariyo Fakomi, 37, of Toronto. He is the city’s first homicide victim of 2022.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.