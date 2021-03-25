Man injured in northeast London shooting

London police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent shooting in northeast London Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. police received word of a possible shooting in the area of Huron Street and Barker Street.

Police rushed to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and police ask anyone with any information to come forward.

This is the second incident involving gunfire in less than 24 hours after shots were heard in the Pond Mills neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in that incident but a house was hit.

There is no indication the two incidents are related.