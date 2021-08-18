Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Kitchener parking lot; SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in a Kitchener parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a man in distress. Officials said when they arrived, the man reportedly drove his vehicle at a police cruiser and got out of the vehicle, threatening an officer with a weapon.

"As a result of the incident, the officer discharged the firearm," Ashley Dietrich with Waterloo regional police said.

The SIU is investigating the circumstances around the incident. Officials said the man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators from the SIU were assigned to the case.

