Man, injured in Okotoks crash, dies in hospital

Authorities say a 33-year-old man, who was sent to hospital following a head-on crash on a highway near Okotoks, Alta., has died.

On Wednesday afternoon, an SUV and a car crashed into each other on Highway 7 between Black Diamond and Okotoks.

EMS said one person, a 59-year-old woman died at the scene while two others were taken to hospital.

Police confirmed the man died sometime on Thursday.

There is no update on the condition of the third victim.

The victims have not been identified.