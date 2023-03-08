Man injured in random Gatineau bus station attack

Gatineau police are searching for a suspect after a man was randomly assaulted while waiting for a bus.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Montcalm station, police said in a news release. Police say for no apparent reason, the suspect struck the victim in the stomach with a sharp object, then ran away.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they searched the area for the suspect but couldn't find them.

Police are looking into the circumstances around the attack and are asking anyone with information to call them at 819-243-4636 ext. 5.