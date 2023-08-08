Man injured in Saskatoon after Sea-Doo flips over on river sandbar

A man is recovering from injuries after his Sea-Doo hit a sandbar in the South Saskatchewan River over the long weekend.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call reporting a flipped Sea-Doo in the river south of the Berry Barn around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

“The water rescue team launched our rescue watercraft at Paradise Beach and proceeded to the patient's location,” an SFD news release said.

STARS, RCMP and the ambulance service also responded to the site, the release said.

The SFD water rescue team was able to rescue the man and take him to where STARS had landed on the sand bar. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department.

“The fire crew on the fire engine assisted with getting the Sea-Doo upright,” the release said.

The fire department is asking anyone who is on or around the river to be cautious.

“The river can be unpredictable due to lower water levels, hidden sand bars and a changing bottom due to the current's rate of water flow,” the release said.