Man injured in Sherwood Park 'road rage' incident; RCMP need help with the case

Mounties east of Edmonton are hoping members of the public can help them identify a man who seriously assaulted another driver during a "road rage incident" on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Wye Road and Ordze Road at 5:02 p.m.

"An altercation took place between the two male drivers where one male sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital," Cst. Chantelle Kelly wrote in a Friday news release.

"The second male left the scene in a dark coloured truck and is described as 6’1” tall [185 centimeters], 250 pounds [113 kilograms], bald and wearing a sleeveless leather jacket."

Anyone with information or dash-camera footage is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).