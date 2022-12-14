Man injured in stabbing at Calgary’s Rundle LRT station; police investigating

Calgary police were investigating a stabbing at a northeast LRT station Wednesday night.

It happened at the Rundle station, along 36th Street N.E., around 7:45 p.m.

Police say the victim was a man about 30 years of age.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, though he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have been on the lookout for a group that left the area following the incident, but there’s been no word yet on any arrests.