Man injured in Tuesday crash lost control of his motorcycle, police say

A Calgary man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on a northwest Calgary road on Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 26, police were called to the 600 block of Hunterston Crescent N.W.

Police say a 62-year-old motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Hunterston Crescent and Hunterston Road N.W. when he locked the rear wheel of his motorcycle.

"It slid for approximately 20 metres. The motorcyclist lost control and the motorcycle fell onto its right side, dislodging the motorcyclist," police said in a news release.

"Both the motorcycle and the man slid along the asphalt and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle."

Officials say the motorcyclist suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

