Man injured in Whitemud Drive crash was driving at 'very high rates of speed': EPS
A 22-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing and rolling his car on Whitemud Drive Wednesday night.
The Edmonton Police Service says two vehicles, a blue 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and a red car, were seen travelling eastbound at "very high rates of speed" before the Camaro left the road, hit a light pole and rolled onto its roof near the 53 Avenue off-ramp.
"Speeds are unfortunately high on all of our main corridors in the city, but with spring in the air, the speeds our Traffic Services members have been seeing are flat out dangerous and are putting the public at risk,” said Insp. Keith Johnson.
"This year we’ve already stopped and written almost 100 tickets to drivers who were driving 50+ km/h over the speed limit. In the last week alone, we issued a ticket to a driver doing 171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and a motorcycle operator doing 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone."
Anyone who witnessed the crash at 7 p.m. or has dash cam footage is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The eastbound lanes were closed until Thursday morning.
