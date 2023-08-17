Man injured, suspect wanted in Midland assault: OPP
Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Midland.
Provincial police say a 56-year-old man was assaulted with an edged weapon Tuesday night at his Robert Street home.
- Download the CTV News app to receive local news on your mobile device
- Sign up for the CTV Newsletter for all your local news sent straight to your inbox
He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Following the alleged assault, officers and the K9 unit searched the area for the suspect, who fled the scene before the authorities arrived. He remains at large.
Investigators say the suspect is known to them, however they did not provide further information.
They believe this to be an isolated incident, adding there is no immediate threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, via email, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.