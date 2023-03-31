Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.

According to the SIU, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle from speeding on Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont.

The driver then fled eastbound on Highway 401 and lost control of the vehicle on the off ramp to Highway 19.

The SIU said the man was later transported to hospital via ambulance where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online on the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.