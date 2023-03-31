Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.
According to the SIU, at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle from speeding on Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont.
The driver then fled eastbound on Highway 401 and lost control of the vehicle on the off ramp to Highway 19.
The SIU said the man was later transported to hospital via ambulance where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with information relating to the investigation, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online on the SIU website.
The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.
-
Careless cooking attributed to fire on Parent Avenue - $250,000 in damageA house fire in the 900 block of Parent Avenue caused $250,000 in damages, Saturday.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.