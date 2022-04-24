Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Brampton

A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Brampton early on Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home on Baronwood Court, in the Williams Parkway and Centre Street North area, at 3:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police said they detained a woman at the scene.

A firearm was also seized at the scene.

Investigators said an adult child of the victim was present in the home at the time of the shooting.

They say there is no ongoing threat to public safety and the case is now in the hands of the Intimate Partner Violence Bureau.