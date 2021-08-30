Man intentionally hit by vehicle over weekend: Winnipeg police

A man was sent to hospital on Saturday after Winnipeg police said he was intentionally hit by a car.

Police said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a severely injured man in his 30s and began to apply emergency first aid. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

The car involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said investigators believe the man was intentionally hit by the vehicle, which police later found abandoned in the Dufferin area.

Police charged a 26-year-old man with aggravated assault late Saturday night. He has been detained in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators in the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) had a busy weekend dealing with an arrest following the use of an improvised gun and a search warrant that tactical support helped with.

IMPROVISED FIRING DEVICE

Officers have made an arrest in a Saturday evening shooting.

According to police, at 8:16 p.m. WPS members along with AIR1 were called to the 500 block of Spence Street for a report that an occupied vehicle was shot at.

When police arrived, the vehicle had since fled, but officers were directed to a nearby residence.

Police said officers an improvised firing device (“zip gun”), along with ammunition, and a small amount of crack and methamphetamine at the home.

One suspect was taken into custody near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Officers believe that the man had fired a shot towards a vehicle occupied by two women (one which was known to him). Police said the man had been involved in a dispute before the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Austin Arnold Bouchie, 22, is facing a string of firearm and drug charges, none of which have been proven in court.

ARRESTS MADE AFTER DRUGS AND FIREARMS FOUND

The Winnipeg Police Service made two arrests following a search warrant that required help from tactical support.

On Sunday evening, police executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Tactical Support Team at a home in the first 100 block of Isabel Street.

Police said two adults residents were taken into custody, and the following items were seized:

- an SKS rifle with a tampered serial number and a high-capacity magazine containing ammunition

- various other types of ammunition

- 2.48 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $250)

Lisa Marie Linklater, 29, is facing a number of firearm charges, along a cocaine possession charge and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Tanis April Rudolph, 39, has been charged with multiple firearm charges, as well as failing to comply with a probation order and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Both were detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.