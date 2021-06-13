Man is dead after 'disturbance' at residence in Hamilton, Ont.
A man in his 50s is dead following a 'disturbance' at a residence in Hamilton Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street.
Police say the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Few details have been released on the incident.
Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide near Barton and Lottridge in #HamOnt.
Police were called to a disturbance at a residence. A male in his 50s was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.
Major Crime is investigating. Anyone with information call 905-546-3843.