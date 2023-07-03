Man jumped out of moving vehicle on McKnight Boulevard N.E., police say; alcohol suspected
Calgary police say a young man suffered life-altering injuries early Monday morning after he willingly jumped out of a moving pickup truck.
The incident happened along McKnight Boulevard N.E., near 84 Street, just after 3 a.m.
Traffic was light at the time, police say, and no other vehicles were involved.
The person who allegedly left the vehicle while it was in motion, 19 years old, suffered serious injuries, some of which are believed to be permanent.
Police say the driver, 18 years old, stopped and administered first aid along with some witnesses.
The injured man was later taken to hospital.
Police say the driver was not hurt.
It's alleged that both individuals were intoxicated at the time.
Charges are pending against the driver, police say.
Later Monday morning, police issued a reminder that July marks Impaired-Driving Prevention Month in Alberta.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.