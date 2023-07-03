Man jumped out of moving vehicle on McKnight Boulevard N.E., police say; alcohol suspected

Calgary police say a young man suffered life-altering injuries early Monday morning after he willingly jumped out of a moving pickup truck.

The incident happened along McKnight Boulevard N.E., near 84 Street, just after 3 a.m.

Traffic was light at the time, police say, and no other vehicles were involved.

The person who allegedly left the vehicle while it was in motion, 19 years old, suffered serious injuries, some of which are believed to be permanent.

Police say the driver, 18 years old, stopped and administered first aid along with some witnesses.

The injured man was later taken to hospital.

Police say the driver was not hurt.

It's alleged that both individuals were intoxicated at the time.

Charges are pending against the driver, police say.

Later Monday morning, police issued a reminder that July marks Impaired-Driving Prevention Month in Alberta.