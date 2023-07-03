Man jumped out of moving vehicle on Stoney Trail N.E., police say; alcohol suspected
Calgary police say a young man suffered life-altering injuries early Monday morning after he willingly jumped out of a moving vehicle.
The incident happened along Stoney Trail N.E., near McKnight, just after 3 a.m.
Traffic was light at the time, police say, and no other vehicles were involved.
The person who allegedly left the vehicle while it was in motion, approximately 19 years of age, was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.
But police believe some of the injuries he suffered were permanent.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, also approximately 19 years of age, was not injured.
It's alleged that both individuals were intoxicated at the time.
Charges are pending against the driver, police say.
Later Monday morning, police issued a reminder that July marks Impaired-Driving Prevention Month in Alberta.
