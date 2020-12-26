Four people are displaced and two dogs are missing after flames broke out in a Langley home in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Firefighters are describing a dramatic scene in which a man escaped the fire through his bedroom window.

“Given the amount of fire in the house, it is extremely fortunate to have no casualties,” said assistant fire chief Andy Hewiston of the Township of Langley Fire Department.

“The fire was through the roof by the time crews got on scene,” he said.

Kim Lennon, 61, said she was sleeping in the home before she awoke to the sound of a fire alarm and suffocating smoke at about 12:30 a.m. on Boxing Day.

“I screamed at everyone to get out” she told CTV News Vancouver.

Lennon is now staying at a nearby hotel.

“I could hear ‘boom boom boom,’ and I told everybody to get away from the house because I didn’t know if it was going to blow,” she said.

Lennon was inside the home with her sister Tracey Lennon and a tenant named Marcus.

She said Marcus was forced to climb out through the window of this bedroom because the fire and smoke had trapped him inside.

Her son, Thomas Bennett, also lived in the home but was staying with his girlfriend.

Bennett described getting a phone call alerting him of the fire at the home.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” he said.

Bennett, the homeowner, doesn't have insurance.

“I still haven’t taken it all in. Feeling surreal right now, it feels fake,” he said fighting back tears.

“I lost everything I own.”

None of the people from inside the home were injured but two dogs are missing.

An 8-year-old German shepherd named Bullet and an 8-year-old blue nose pitbull named Luna.

The family is hoping the dogs will be found soon.

“I’m still in shock, I’m stressed, everything,” said Lennon.

Firefighters were still putting out hotspots on Saturday and RCMP officers were on scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.



