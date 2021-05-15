Man just released from Sarnia detention centre faces charges: Chatham-Kent police

A man who was just released from a detention centre in Sarnia is now facing charges of possession of stolen property and mischief, police say.

Chatham-Kent police attended the detention centre Friday and executed a warrant on the just released 34-year-old man.

Police say he was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, danger operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with release.

The man was held in custody pending a future court date.