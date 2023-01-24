Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP

A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.

Esterhazy RCMP said it was called to a crossing in Churchbridge, Sask. around 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The two children who were passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital.

One of the children, a boy, suffered injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, a girl suffered injuries described as non life-threatening, RCMP said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Churchbridge, Sask. is about 205 kilometres northeast of Regina.