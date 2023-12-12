Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
Emergency Crews were called to the area of Temple Drive and 58 Street/Templemont Drive N.E. around 12:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
In a statement, police say it's believed "two drivers were involved in some type of incident while driving, which resulted in the death of one driver."
Officers are trying to determine the events that led up to the death.
CTV News obtained video of the incident which appears to be a case of road rage.
The home security footage shows the dispute, as a red car pulls up and then appears to back up, hitting a man who got out of his pickup truck.
Police said two people were taken into custody and there's no threat to public safety.
Despite that, they're asking drivers to avoid the area as some roads are closed for the investigation.
Police said in a Tuesday social media post that the area is expected to be closed for "several hours."
Anyone with information on the incident or video footage from the area is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers anonymously.
