Man killed, 3 youths injured in collision with train near Melville: RCMP

A man was killed and three youths were injured in a collision between a vehicle and train near Melville, Sask., according to RCMP.

Melville RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 9, east of Waldron, Sask., around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police said the three youths were taken to hospital with injuries.

The man, a 65-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

Police said they do not have an update on the conditions of the three youths.

The collision remains under investigation. Highway 9 was closed for several hours but has been reopened.

Waldron is about 30 kilometres southeast of Melville.