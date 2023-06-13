Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP

A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie at 6:30 a.m., saying a Canadian Pacific train going west hit a man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Canadian Pacific confirmed to CTV News that as of Tuesday afternoon, the railway has reopened.