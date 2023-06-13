iHeartRadio

Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP


RCMP respond to a collision involving a pedestrian and a train on 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie on June 13, 2023. A 43-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. (Image source: Portage Online News)

A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie at 6:30 a.m., saying a Canadian Pacific train going west hit a man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Canadian Pacific confirmed to CTV News that as of Tuesday afternoon, the railway has reopened.

