Man killed after being struck by dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.

A 26-year-old man from Erin, Ont. has died after being struck by a dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.

In a media release, OPP said officers received a report of a collision on Oxford Road 29 around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

Police said investigation determined a dump truck collided with a pedestrian.

The victim, who has been identified as Bradley Determann, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.