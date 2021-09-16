iHeartRadio

Man killed after truck falls on him in northwest Calgary

A man was killed in northwest Calgary on Thursday when the truck he was working under fell on top of him.

Police and EMS were called to a townhouse complex in the 700 block of Ranch Estates Place N.W. for reports of a man laying injured on the ground.

Paramedics began care and he was declared deceased a short time later.

No other information was available.

