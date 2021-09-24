Man killed, another injured in south Edmonton roadway shooting
Two men were rushed to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in south Edmonton Thursday night.
One of the men died from his injuries.
The other injured man was expected to survive, a police officer at the scene told CTV News Edmonton.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on 23 Avenue, just west of Calgary Trail.
Police said a motive was not immediately clear and would not confirm if it was a drive-by shooting.
The southwest division staff sergeant told CTV News that police had not made any arrests.
Officers were still searching for a suspect and the car they were in at 10:30 p.m.
A four-door car could be seen with at least one smashed window and several bullet holes in the driver's door.
Homicide detectives and forensics were called to the roadway, which police said would be closed for several hours.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
