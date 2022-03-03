Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business

A man has died following an incident that took place at a southeast Calgary business, officials said Thursday.

The worker, who was at a business in the 4400 block of 54 Avenue S.E., was critically injured when he was hit by a falling object, Occupational Health and Safety officials told CTV News.

EMS says paramedics were called to the scene at Westpower at approximately 12:40 p.m.

They say the victim, who was in his 60s, was using heavy machinery at the time of the incident.

The patient died at the scene of "catastrophic injuries", officials said. No one else was hurt.

The investigation, in conjunction with Calgary Police, is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.

CTV News has reached out to Westpower for comment on the incident.