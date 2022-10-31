Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
According to an obituary notice, Ronald Glen Herman was the man killed on Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.
The fatal shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avenue E North, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the home following a report of a man with gun. Herman was armed at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Herman was shot by police earlier this year near the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue U.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound following the Feb. 24 incident.
Herman was expected to appear in court in connection to the matter next week.
His obituary notice says Herman died due to a Saskatoon Police Service shooting.
The notice requests donations to help cover funeral costs and other expenses.
Herman's death is under investigation by the Regina Police Service.
In Saskatchewan, serious incidents involving police are investigated by an outside police service.
