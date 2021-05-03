Man killed following collision on Maley Drive in Sudbury

A 44-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle collision at the roundabout on Maley Drive at Lansing Avenue.

In a news release Monday, Greater Sudbury Police said the incident took place around 11:30 p.m.

"Police, along with City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Paramedic Services, were dispatched to the area," the release said. "Upon arrival, paramedics located the driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle unresponsive. The 44-year-old man was transported to hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals."

A police investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike, leading to the single-vehicle collision.

Police said the victim's name "will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

Members of our traffic management unit are investigating the incident and anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 705-675-9171.