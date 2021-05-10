Man killed following rollover near Boissevain

A 37-year-old man has died after rolling the truck he was driving Friday morning near Boissevain.

Killarney RCMP responded to the crash at 8:55 a.m. on road 14N near Road 119W, roughly six kilometres from the community.

According to RCMP, investigators said during the early hours of the day, the man was driving the truck west, when it went into the ditch and rolled.

The man was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mounties continue to investigate the crash.