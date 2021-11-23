Man killed following snowmobile rollover: Manitoba RCMP

A 48-year-old from the RM of St. Clements has died after rolling his snowmobile last week.

Selkirk RCMP said the crash occurred off of Goodman Drive near Highway 59 in the RM of St. Clements on Nov. 18.

RCMP said a witness travelling south on Highway 59 saw a snowmobile travelling at a high speed while crossing over Goodman Drive. The snowmobile was seen going into the air when the driver lost control and rolled. The witness turned around, located the driver in medical distress, and called 911.

The driver was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 22. RCMP said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor.

The investigation into the crash continues.