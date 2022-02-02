Man killed, four people injured in head-on collision near Campbellton
One man is dead and four people, including two children, are in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Campbellton, N.B.,Tuesday evening.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 11 near Tide Head, N.B., around 6:15 p.m.
Police say it appears an eastbound sedan crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a westbound SUV.
The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old man from Saint-Arthur, N.B., died at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.
Police say the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Val d’Amour, N.B., and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Dunlop, N.B., were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two young children who were also passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
The highway was closed for six hours Monday evening. It has since reopened.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
