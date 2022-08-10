Man killed in apartment stairwell died of stab wound: EPS

The man police found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building in east central Edmonton late last month was stabbed, an autopsy found last week.

Christopher McMullen, 38, died in a building near 110 Avenue and 84 Street on July 31.

Joslyn Batoche, 41, was charged with manslaughter that same day, police said.

An autopsy on Aug. 4 shows McMullen died of a stab wound, EPS said, and his death was ruled a homicide.