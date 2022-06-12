Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.

A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a crash on a property near Stewiacke Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP officers learned that the driver of the ATV lost control and ended up in a brook.

Police say the man from Upper Rawdon, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.