Man killed in basement suite of Fort McMurray home


Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Fort McMurray.

The man, who had been identified as Norman Lineham, was found with suspicious injuries in his basement suite at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood on Sept. 21 around 7:45 p.m.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Monday found Lineham's death to be a homicide.

No further information has been released. 

