Sarnia Police have released the name of a 31-year-old man killed in a Boxing Day crash.

Staff-Sergeant Mike Van Sickle says Kyle Maness, of Sarnia, died when an eastbound car struck a westbound pick-up on Confederation Street.

Van Sickle says Maness was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, also 31, remains in critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Van Sickle says a cause for the crash has not yet been determined. He is asking for witnesses to call the traffic unit of Sarnia Police.

The crash forced the closure of Confederation Street from 6:30 pm Boxing Day until 4:30 am December.