Man killed in cement truck rollover near Davidson, Sask.

A man was killed in a crash south west of Davidson, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Officers were dispatched to Highway #749, approximately seven kilometres west of Girvin, Sask., around 1:50 p.m.

Following investigation, police said a cement truck rolled overafter driving off the highway. The driver, a 67-year-old man from Davidson, was declared dead at the scene. RCMP said his family has been notified.

The highway was closed during investigation but has since reopened.

Girvin is approximately 131 kilometres north west of Regina.