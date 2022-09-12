Man killed in central Alberta plane crash

A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning.

Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.

The lone occupant, a 39-year-old resident of Bawlf, Alta., was found dead. He was flying a crop-dusting plane for Arty's Air Service, RCMP said.

Transport Canada will investigate the cause of the crash.